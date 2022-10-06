Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 13, 2022

WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, October 13 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 13, 2022 Cheryl's chickens are making enough eggs to go around and Father Joe attempts to teach Shrub to drive. Meanwhile, Kelly's career is taking off as Barb's brand-new intern in the all-new "Maniflatch Destiny" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, October 13 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."

The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.

WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina’s wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth’s lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, October 11, 2022! Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a FORBIDDEN relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!