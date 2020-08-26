Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, September 3, 2020
The show airs between 10-11 p.m.
"501 (Bob Saget, Brad Garrett, Sherri Shepherd, Nikki Glaser)" - Actors and comedians Bob Saget and Brad Garrett join actresses and comedians Sherri Shepherd and Nikki Glaser for the final celebrity panel of the season on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) This week's everyday heroes panel definitely doesn't suck, featuring a celebrity wigmaker, the first Jason from the "Friday the 13th" films, a vampire cosmetic surgeon, an arrow sign champion and someone who had an octopus stuck to their face. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
