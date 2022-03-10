Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 14, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR: “Sacrifice” (510)
Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) takes EXTREME MEASURES when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim's efforts against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer. And elsewhere, Jordan, Asher and Andrews look for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate's cancer in such a way that she won't also need a hysterectomy to survive. (TV-14)
Guest starring is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison.
"Sacrifice" was written by Tracy Taylor and Peter Blake, and directed by Mike Listo.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview here:
Watch a preview here: