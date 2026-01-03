Best Cabaret in January 2026: Laura Benanti, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month, at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret, comedy and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating Friendship & History at 54 Below

January 10 - 13, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

In this special four-performance encore of their hit show, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There are only a few tickets left for this run, for the January 12 performance.

NieR:Orchestra Concert re:12024 [ the end of data ] at Carnegie Hall

January 11, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

AWR Music Productions and SQUARE ENIX CO. LTD present the Japan-exclusive reimagining of NieR:Orchestra Concert 12024 [ the end of data ]. This multimedia production, conducted by Eric Roth, unites full orchestra and choir with high-definition game projections. It includes an original scenario written by director Yoko Taro and voiced by Yui Ishikawa (2B) and Natsuki Hanae (9S), with English subtitles. Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito will all be in attendance.

Tickets: Tickets start at $67. (There’s a matinee performance but it’s sold out except for accessible seats)

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below

January 14 - 17, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Chris Turner: Spontaneous at Joe’s Pub

January 23 & 24, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The comedy show that’s never the same twice! Join Chris Turner (Cirque Du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for an unmissable live experience where freestyle rap and stand-up comedy combine with jaw-dropping results. Anyone who’s seen one of his three previously sold-out shows at Joe’s Pub will tell you how your participation fuels a performance that’s unique to the audience, as Chris blends the art of freestyle with hilarious improv, turning spontaneous crowd interactions into impromptu songs with no script and no limits, just pure, unpredictable entertainment.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Nellie McKay at The Beechman

January 27 at 7

Tickets available here.

When Get Away From Me was released on February 10, 2004, Rolling Stone gave the album ★★★★. McKay made her national TV debut on The Late Show with David Letterman, and the record landed in the Billboard Top 200. “But if older reviewers—mostly men—scoffed at her juvenile assessment of George Bush and world politics, with twenty years of hindsight, we can now say that she was a lot more astute than many of the scholars writing at the time,” writes Audiophix.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

An Evening With Laura Benanti at The 92nd Street Y, New York

January 29 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The sublimely talented Tony Award winner Laura Benanti steals hearts with every role she plays: On Broadway, as Maria in The Sound of Music, opposite Antonio Banderas in Nine, as Louise in Gypsy, and in other hits from Into the Woods to My Fair Lady to She Loves Me.

On television, with her roles in Younger, The Gilded Age, and more. And on late night television, channeling Melania Trump in the hilarious brilliant recurring role on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that introduced her to millions. Benanti joins us for a one-night-only concert of musical theater and personal favorites – experience her soaring soprano, razor sharp wit and, just possibly, a scoop of “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Much of the orchestra is already sold out but there’s still good availability in the balcony.

Ute Lemper: Celebrating Marlene Dietrich’s 125th Birthday at 54 Below

January 29 - 31, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join 54 Below to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper.

This show is based on a three-hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom. In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum