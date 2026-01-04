Photos: Matthew Morrison Offers RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

January 27th saw the first night performance of Matthew Morrison's musical cabaret RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS. The multiple award nominated actor offers reflections, memories, philosophies, and music in his show that BroadwayWorld correspondent Analisa Bell reviewed HERE. Musical Directed by Sonny Paladino with Beth Callen on Guitar, Winston Roye on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS played four nights its opening week and on January 5th, 54 Below audiences will get another four chances to see the GLEE alum tell his stories and sing his songs, each night at 7 pm. Tickets can be accessed HERE.

To accompany Ms. Bell's review, please enjoy this photographic look at the star of Broadway's original HAIRSPRAY in action.

Photos by Stephen Mosher