Robbie G.K Hopes for a Musical Episode of HEATED RIVALRY

Robbie G.K. is ready to bring his musical theater training to the small screen. The actor, currently starring in the hit Crave series Heated Rivalry, recently told Forbes that he would be interested "100%" in a musical episode at some point in the future. He specifically highlighted his dancing skills after a recent social media post asked viewers to choose the best dancer in the cast.

"Our Heated Rivalry Instagram, I guess our TikTok team - they released a video when they were at the club in episode four saying who’s the best dancer in the cast... Anybody who answered anything but me, I will be happy to livestream a dance off, if that’s a thing. Who can do a roundoff back tuck? I got it in the bag.”

Having begun his career on stage, the Canadian native also shared why he made the transition from musical theater to onscreen work. "I went to school for musical theatre and then went to college eventually in New York for musical theatre - dropped out/was kicked out of that because I was failing because I wasn’t going to class enough. At the time, I remember thinking - I don’t know if this is something I want to continue to pursue. And so, I focused on TV and film.”

Though a musical episode is still up in the air, BroadwayWorld previously reported that Heated Rivalry book series author Rachel Reid is eager to bring the series to the stage.

Recently renewed for a second season, Heated Rivalry has become a huge hit for Crave, becoming the most-watched original debut on the Canadian channel and reaching #1 on HBO Max.

Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), Heated Rivalry chronicles the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

The series also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max