ENNEAGRAM IN MOVEMENT Dance Docuseries Pilot to Premiere at Dances With Films

"Enneagram in Movement, a pilot for a docu-series that blends dance and psychology in an exploration of identity, will make its premiere at Dances With Films on Friday, January 16 at 12:00 pm. as part of the Pilot Screenings block at the Regal Union Square Theater at 850 Broadway, NYC.

In the series, writer and director Lauren Reins takes viewers on a journey into the lives of nine dancers, each representing one of the Enneagram types. Through choreography and interviews, viewers witness the contrast between the dancers' movements and their hidden emotional truths, along with how their personalities have shaped their lives.

Reins is convinced that the world needs this series now. "In a time of growing division and disconnection from each other, "Enneagram in Movement" reminds us that meaningful change begins within" she explains. "The Enneagram is a tool of compassion, helping us understand the inner patterns that shape how we think, feel, and relate to others. When we cultivate self-awareness, we learn to see and love ourselves more fully, and it is from that place, compassion extends outward".

Reins is a director, producer, choreographer, and Enneagram coach based in Seattle, WA, whose work bridges the worlds of movement, psychology, and storytelling. "Enneagram in Movement" is her debut docuseries, following two decades of experience directing stage productions and producing short dance films.

John Roque https://m.imdb.com/name/nm11471439/ is Director of Photography and Editor of the pilot. Roque is a Filipino American cinematographer, director, and multimedia storyteller whose work spans commercial content, dance films, experimental pieces, and narrative shorts. He also has a background as a dancer/choreographer.

The first dancer featured in the pilot is Haley Davis, a professional dancer, choreographer and teaching artist originally from Carson City, Nevada. Davis's professional credits include touring, live stage productions, music videos, and cruise line entertainment.

In addition to her performance work, she is a choreographer and educator who travels nationwide with Adrenaline and Revive Dance Conventions, and tours with Deviate Dance under the direction of Dylan Pearce, Associate Choreographer of Radio City Music Hall. She currently teaches at dance studios and educational institutions across the country, and in her home base of New York City at Broadway Dance Center.

The soundtrack features Ryan O'Neal's Enneagram album by Sleeping At Last throughout the series.