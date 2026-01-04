Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 39th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

The production is now playing through January 24.
Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s 39th Annual Young Playwrights Festival is now playing through January 24 at Chicago Dramatists.
The performance schedule is Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The total running time, with intermission, is two hours and 15 minutes. Tickets are $15 - $30. Educators may schedule school group matinees via YPF@PegasusTheatreChicago.org.
The 39th Young Playwrights Festival includes: Blizzard Bound by Sophia Ponce; Offices Etc. by Clark Tavas; A Question by Lola Zimmerman; and Toil & Trouble by Ashley Snyder.
The cast for the 2026 Young Playwrights Festival includes Shelby Marie Edwards, Leah Huskey, Rich Lazatin, Diego Rivera-Rodriguez, Kianna Rose and Peter Stielstra. The understudies include Emmett Knee, Mia Marks, Karli Scott and Aaron Warrow.
The production team includes: Anna Bahow, IIesa Duncan and Ben Locke (directors); Manuel Ortiz (scenic designer); Brenden Marble (lighting designer); Saawan Tiwari (costume designer); Wendy Ann (props designer); Zach Stinnett (sound designer); Dre Robinson (production manager), Maryah Paige (stage manager) and Alishiana Uyao (assistant stage manager).
Photo credit: Oomphotography
Kianna Rose and Shelby Marie Edwards
Rich Lazatin, Kianna Rose,Shelby Marie Edwards, Peter Stielstra and Diego Rivera-Rodriguez
Shelby Marie Edwards, Diego Rivera-Rodriguez, and Peter Stielstra
Leah Huskey, Rich Lazatin, and Peter Stielstra
Kianna Rose and Peter Stielstra
Peter Stielstra and Rich Lazatin
Leah Huskey
Leah Huskey, Shelby Marie Edwards and Kianna Rose
Diego Rivera-Rodriguez and Shelby Marie Edwards
Diego Rivera-Rodriguez and Shelby Marie Edwards
