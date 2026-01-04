Photos: Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 39th YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pegasus Theatre Chicago’s 39th Annual Young Playwrights Festival is now playing through January 24 at Chicago Dramatists.

The performance schedule is Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The total running time, with intermission, is two hours and 15 minutes. Tickets are $15 - $30. Educators may schedule school group matinees via YPF@PegasusTheatreChicago.org.

The 39th Young Playwrights Festival includes: Blizzard Bound by Sophia Ponce; Offices Etc. by Clark Tavas; A Question by Lola Zimmerman; and Toil & Trouble by Ashley Snyder.

The cast for the 2026 Young Playwrights Festival includes Shelby Marie Edwards, Leah Huskey, Rich Lazatin, Diego Rivera-Rodriguez, Kianna Rose and Peter Stielstra. The understudies include Emmett Knee, Mia Marks, Karli Scott and Aaron Warrow.

The production team includes: Anna Bahow, IIesa Duncan and Ben Locke (directors); Manuel Ortiz (scenic designer); Brenden Marble (lighting designer); Saawan Tiwari (costume designer); Wendy Ann (props designer); Zach Stinnett (sound designer); Dre Robinson (production manager), Maryah Paige (stage manager) and Alishiana Uyao (assistant stage manager).

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Oomphotography