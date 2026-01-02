Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, ABC aired the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers, including Kinky Boots writer Cyndi Lauper, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Elton John, and many more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony was recorded on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and is now streaming on Hulu. Take a look at photos from the special below.

Other special guests included Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Nathaniel Rateliff, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.