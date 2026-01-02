Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The ceremony was recorded on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and is now streaming on Hulu.
On Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, ABC aired the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers, including Kinky Boots writer Cyndi Lauper, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Elton John, and many more.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
The ceremony was recorded on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and is now streaming on Hulu. Take a look at photos from the special below.
Other special guests included Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Nathaniel Rateliff, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.
Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta
SUSAN TEDESCHI, TEDDY SWIMS, DEREK TRUCKS
DOJA CAT, KILLER MIKE, BIG BOI, SLEEPY BROWN, JID, JANELLE MONÁE, TYLER, THE CREATOR
DOJA CAT
FEIST, OLIVIA RODRIGO
SUSAN TEDESCHI, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, TEDDY SWIMS, Cyndi Lauper, Chris Robinson, Bryan Adams, DEREK TRUCKS
Avril Lavigne, SANDRA DENTON
JANELLE MONÁE
OLIVIA RODRIGO
SALT-N-PEPA
MISSY ELLIOTT
Nancy Wilson, Bryan Adams, SIMON KIRKE
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, MAXWELL
Leon Thomas III, FLEA, BECK
Stevie Wonder, MAXWELL
SUSAN TEDESCHI, NATHANIEL RATELIFF
Cyndi Lauper, CHAPPELL ROAN
RAYE, Cyndi Lauper
Taylor Momsen, BRANDI CARLILE
DAVE KEUNING
SALT-N-PEPA, DJ SPINDERELLA, HURBY "LUV BUG" AZOR
Jennifer Hudson, MAXWELL
FLEA, BECK
2025 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY
