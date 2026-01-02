 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The ceremony was recorded on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and is now streaming on Hulu.

By: Jan. 02, 2026

On Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, ABC aired the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers, including Kinky Boots writer Cyndi Lauper, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Elton John, and many more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony was recorded on Nov. 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and is now streaming on Hulu. Take a look at photos from the special below.

Other special guests included Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Nathaniel Rateliff, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
SUSAN TEDESCHI, TEDDY SWIMS, DEREK TRUCKS

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
DOJA CAT, KILLER MIKE, BIG BOI, SLEEPY BROWN, JID, JANELLE MONÁE, TYLER, THE CREATOR

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
DOJA CAT

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
FEIST, OLIVIA RODRIGO

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
SUSAN TEDESCHI, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, TEDDY SWIMS, Cyndi Lauper, Chris Robinson, Bryan Adams, DEREK TRUCKS

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Avril Lavigne, SANDRA DENTON

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
JANELLE MONÁE

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
OLIVIA RODRIGO

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
2025 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
SALT-N-PEPA

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
SALT-N-PEPA

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
MISSY ELLIOTT

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Nancy Wilson, Bryan Adams, SIMON KIRKE

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, MAXWELL

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Leon Thomas III, FLEA, BECK

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Stevie Wonder, MAXWELL

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
SUSAN TEDESCHI, NATHANIEL RATELIFF

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Cyndi Lauper

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Cyndi Lauper, CHAPPELL ROAN

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Cyndi Lauper, Avril Lavigne

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
RAYE, Cyndi Lauper

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Elton John

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Elton John

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Taylor Momsen, BRANDI CARLILE

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Taylor Momsen, BRANDI CARLILE

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Tyler Joseph

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
DAVE KEUNING

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Brandon Flowers

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
SALT-N-PEPA, DJ SPINDERELLA, HURBY "LUV BUG" AZOR

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Chris Robinson

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Joe Perry

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
Jennifer Hudson, MAXWELL

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
FLEA, BECK

Photos: Inside the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Image
2025 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY


Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos