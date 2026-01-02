Video: Jing Lusi Returns as Hana Li in Trailer for RED EYE Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Jing Lusi and guest star Martin Compston are on a crucial new mission in the trailer for the second series of the British thriller series Red Eye. Now streaming on Hulu, the new season picks up in the highly pressurised world of Red Eye, with DS Hana Li (Lusi), summoned to investigate the murder of a US diplomatic courier at Heathrow.

The first season launched in 2024, following the characters of DS Hana Li and Dr Matthew Nolan (guest star Richard Armitage), who attempt to expose an international conspiracy while on a red-eye flight from London to Beijing.

In the new season, Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore reprise their roles as Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and journalist Jess Li. Other returning cast members include Jonathan Aris, Cash Holland, and Steph Lacey. Isaura Barbe-Brown, Nicholas Rowe, Tom Forbes, Danusia Samal, Trevor White, and Guy Williams join as new cast members.

Red Eye features six new episodes written and created by Peter A. Dowling, with Jingham Young returning to write an episode. The series is broadcast on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX in the UK.