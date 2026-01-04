Photos: FronteraFest 2026, Opening January 13

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FronteraFest (the “Fest”), Austin’s longest-running, and well-known performance festival is back, in its 31st year.

A unique and long-running collaboration between Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks, FronteraFest attracts actors, artists, poets, improv troupes, and performers of all types throughout Texas and beyond.

For three decades, FronteraFest has provided an opportunity for newly emerging artists to get their work on stage and for established artists to experiment with new material. The Fest includes two different performance components. The Short Fringe (pieces 25 minutes or less) will run the entirety of the festival (January 13 – February 14), taking place at Hyde Park Theatre, 511 West 43rd Street. Mi Casa es Su Teatro, takes place one day only on Saturday, February 7, primarily in private Austin homes. Locations and schedules may be found at www.hydeparktheatre.org.

"We are both honored and humbled that FronteraFest remains one of Austin’s most popular performance events after three decades," said Christina J. Moore, the Executive Artistic Director of ScriptWorks. "The event has grown and evolved over the years, attracting new people each year, while retaining a dedicated following. We’re looking forward to performances of all varieties: short plays, monologues, improv, dance, cabaret, performance art, and different kinds of experimentation."

Hyde Park Theatre Artistic Director, Ken Webster, who has been involved in every FronteraFest since the first Fest in 1993 added, “FronteraFest is truly an incubator of the Austin arts community with an eclectic and exciting blend of performers. It’s a highly anticipated event each year for everyone and we encourage people to buy their tickets early. Tickets for ‘Best of the Fest’ are always a sell-out which is a testament to its popularity."

Full details, show/performer line-ups and ticket information can be found at www.hydeparktheatre.org.

Check out production photos here!



Jordan Mordecai, Nick Kidd, and Lori Finkel

Jordan Mordecai, Nick Kidd, and Lori Finkel

Jordan Mordecai, Nick Kidd, and Lori Finkel

Jordan Mordecai, Lori Finkel, and Nick Kidd

Isaiah Jones, Max Cheng, and Jason Robalino

Sofia Spanhel and Jason Robalino

Isaiah Jones, Sofia Spanhel, Jason Robalino, and Max Cheng

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

L.B. Dayo, Danu Mara, Brian Wittenbrook, and Kelly Hasandras

Brian Wintenbrook, L.B. Dayo, Kelly Hasandras, and Danu Mara

Kelly Hasandras, L.B. Deyo, Brian Wittenbrook, and Danu Mara

Sally Blue

Sally Blue

Dante Picante and Demian Chavez

Dante Picante and Demian Chavez

Dante Picante and Demian Chavez

Kritsti Koeter, Kristin Fern Johnson, Hollie Baker, Charlie Sharpe, Fatima Sheikh, Laura Freeman, and Alyson Curtis

Kritsti Koeter, Kristin Fern Johnson, Hollie Baker, Charlie Sharpe, Fatima Sheikh, Laura Freeman, and Alyson Curtis