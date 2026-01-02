WICKED: FOR GOOD Arrives on Roku Alongside Exclusive Musical Performances

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

In celebration of the digital release of Wicked: For Good, Roku has upped the ante with a new exclusive experience. “Live From Roku City Celebrates Wicked: For Good," now available on the streamer, is an all-new musical dance performance of "Wonderful," choreographed by the film’s Christopher Scott, and a rendition of “For Good” performed by the MUSCYA kids choir.

Live from Roku City transforms the Roku's animated cityscape, featured on the screensaver, into a stage for music, original storytelling, and interactive programming. During and after the performances, Roku users can purchase or rent “Wicked: For Good” directly through Roku City with one click. Check it out here.

“As a devoted ‘Wicked’ fan, the privilege of welcoming this iconic cultural phenomenon into Roku City feels a bit like defying gravity myself,” said Lisa Holme, Head of Content, Roku Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to give viewers a little bit of magic with a single click. Roku’s platform is a dynamic stage where great storytelling, creativity, and fandom come alive for millions of engaged viewers.”

“Wicked: For Good has become a global cultural touchstone, enchanting audiences and inspiring millions worldwide,” said Hilary Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, UPHE. “Through this exclusive partnership with Roku City, we’re giving fans a front-row seat at home to a truly magical experience—bringing the spirit of Oz home and making this New Year celebration unforgettable.”

“Live from Roku City Celebrates ‘Wicked: For Good’” is directed by Christopher Scott and produced by London Alley. On behalf of Roku, the project is overseen by Brian Tannenbaum and Lucas Sopko.

Don't miss two new exclusive Wicked performances featuring Will West, Christopher Scott, and MUSYCA on Live from Roku City, and watch Wicked: For Good at home now. pic.twitter.com/JvVtLpNBwO — Roku (@Roku) January 1, 2026

Though Wicked: For Good is still in theaters, the movie is now available to buy or rent exclusively on digital platforms. The release features 2 versions of the movie: the theatrical version and an exclusive sing-along edition. It also contains over one hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a 50+ minute exclusive look into the making of the movie with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the cast and filmmakers. The movie will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD on January 20, 2026. Learn more about the digital release here.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.