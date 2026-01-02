Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Joins Tabernacle Choir for PBS Christmas Special





In November, PBS debuted Hope Of The Season: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, featuring the return of the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square alongside Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Watch the full 90-minute concert now.

The holiday special brings together a 500-member cast at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, including The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square, and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble.

Miles, most recently seen in off-Broadway's The Seat of Our Pants, performs a variety of beloved carols and hymns alongside the choir, including "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," Little Town of Bethlehem," "Angels From the Realms of Glory," and more.

Hollywood veteran Dennis Haysbert also appeared, narrating the original Christmas story from Luke and telling the true story of African philanthropist Dr. Charles Mulli, a man who rose from poverty in Kenya to become a successful businessman, then gave it all up to rescue thousands of abandoned children.