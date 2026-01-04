Photos: Experience Theatre Project's MACBETH, Featuring Music Inspired by Radiohead

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience Theatre Project’s first production of 2026 is Macbeth, adapted and directed by Alisa Stewart, running January 16 through February 22, 2026.

Set to the haunting and propulsive music of Radiohead, this production thrusts Shakespeare’s tragedy into an unsettling soundscape that amplifies themes of ambition, paranoia, and psychological collapse. Movement — infused with contemporary physical theater and interpretive choreography — drives the storytelling as much as Shakespeare’s language, weaving a fresh and immersive experience for audiences. The play is choreographed by Andrea Parson.

This production also introduces a newly created entr’acte and epilogue that expand the play’s supernatural stakes. Stewart weaves in a powerful Faustian framework: Macbeth begins the play by entering into a shadowy pact with the witches, seeking the strength to destroy his enemies. In the closing moments, following Macbeth’s downfall, Macduff is confronted with the same offer—and ultimately accepts it. This cyclical ending reframes the tragedy as a perpetual pattern of power, temptation, and corruption, echoing the production’s Radiohead-driven energy and psychological tension.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Jeremy Gardels, photographer



Mindy Mawhirter

Taylor Jean Grady and KJ Snyde

Taylor Jean Grady and KJ Snyde

Marietta Hedges, Katy Payne, Mindy Mawhirter, and Lexy Bolsinger

Katy Payne, Lexy Bolsinger, and Marietta Hedges