Photos: Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, & More Ring in 2026 at NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

To ring in the new year, "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 aired across the country on December 31, culminating in the countdown to midnight in New York’s Times Square. Check out photos from the event below.

The celebration returned with its most expansive broadcast to date, featuring 42 superstar performers across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and beyond. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora from New York’s Times Square, the multi-city celebration spanned the nation with GRAMMY-winning Chicago native Chance the Rapper leading NYRE’s first-ever live Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago. In Las Vegas, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returned alongside Julianne Hough in her NYRE co-hosting debut, while actress and producer Roselyn Sánchez hosted from Puerto Rico.

This year’s broadcast expanded with an additional hour and a half of programming and delivered the soundtrack of the year, representing more than 925 million total monthly Spotify listeners and 102 billion streams across nearly 100 songs performed throughout the night. For the third year, NYRE aired live across 150+ iHeartRadio stations nationwide and streamed live on the iHeartRadio app, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more.

Check out photos from the star-studded event featuring Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, the Singing Voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters — EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, Madison Beer, Elaine Hendriz, and many more. The full event is now available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard/ABC/JOSÉ A. ALVARADO JR.