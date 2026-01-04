Space 55 to Present World Premiere Of THE BROKEN AGE by John Perovich

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Space 55 will present the world premiere of The Broken Age, a dark, cosmic comedy by Phoenix playwright John Perovich, directed by Cody Goulder, as part of the company's landmark 20th season.

Performances are January 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m., and January 10, 11, 18 at 2 p.m. at Metropolitan Arts Institute

The Broken Age asks a deceptively simple question with unsettling consequences: What would you do if the end of the world started talking to you? The play follows Wayne, a seemingly average twenty-something whose life in Phoenix spirals into chaos when he becomes convinced that 'They' are coming. As director Cody Goulder describes it, the play centers on 'a young man struggling to find his footing...who may or may not be a harbinger for the end of the world,' a premise that is unexpectedly comic. 'It's surprisingly a very funny play,' Goulder adds.

For Space 55 Artistic Director BJ Garrett, the timing of the play feels especially urgent. He notes that 'we live in a really disconnected time,' pointing to a malignant news cycle, cell phones, and AI as forces that have left people 'not connecting with each other -- or even, or perhaps especially, with ourselves.' The Broken Age explores what happens when buried fears and inner monologues surface, forcing characters to confront vulnerability, belief, and the possibility of reconnection.

That exploration aligns directly with Space 55's experimental mission. Garrett believes the play imagines what could happen 'if that changed' -- if people allowed themselves to reconnect with friends, family, and their inner lives 'at a time we need it most.' True to Space 55's signature style, those ideas are delivered not through realism but through spectacle and surprise: 'disembodied voices, aliens, wasps, the inevitable end of days...and pizza.'

Goulder was drawn to the script for the same reasons, noting that The Broken Age has been a long time coming.

"It's a play that John wrote several years ago, and the stars finally aligned for us to bring it to audiences," Goulder said. He credits Perovich's distinct voice as a key strength of the work, describing him as "a playwright who excels in wit" and who "makes absurdity 100% normal."

Space 55's reputation for championing bold, original voices made the piece a natural fit. Garrett observes that much live theatre "resides in the plausible," while The Broken Age instead explores the human condition through nonhuman ideas. Themes of grief, trust, faith, relationships, and friendship unfold through a fantastical and comedic lens of supposed alien transmissions, Armageddon, and repentance — allowing audiences to detach just enough from reality to see emotional truths more clearly.

The result, both Garrett and Goulder suggest, is an experience that lingers. Goulder describes the show as "a little bit of everything — you're going to laugh, cry, get scared," and hopes audiences leave thinking, "What the hell did I just see? In a good way."

For Garrett, that reaction is exactly the point; he noted that audiences will "talk about what you experienced after the show's over," adding that the play leaves him wanting to take action — "that's what theatre should feel like," even when the story centers on the end of the world.

Ultimately, both artists hope the play reminds audiences why live theatre matters. Garrett wants people to walk away "valuing their loved ones, wanting to reconnect with themselves, and wondering about the true source of their most bizarre ideas and inner monologues," while Goulder emphasizes the simple joy of the experience itself: "I want you to have a good time — sit down, relax, and leave talking about how you saw something that was worth your time. I doubt you've seen anything like this before."

The production features performances by Jacob Anderson, Zachary Athanasakis, Lily Norton, and Amy Searcy, described by Goulder as "a wonderful ensemble of people to go see and have fun with.'"Reflecting on the company behind the work, he adds that Space 55 "cares about artists and individuality -- it's filled with the nicest people you'd meet on this planet."