Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 10, 2020
"Influence" - After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever's efforts to separate Shaun from Lea are challenged on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, FEB. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Chelsea Alden as Kayley, Cristina Rosato as Ann and Mila Leanne Jones as Marla.
"Influence" was written by Peter Noah and David Shore, and directed by Barbara Brown.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
