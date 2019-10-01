Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 16, 2019
"Animal House" - Barry decides to rush a fraternity, but it doesn't quite work out as he expects. Meanwhile, Beverly and Murray find themselves getting closer to being empty nesters, which means more hobbies and activities for Beverly and more TV for Murray, on the fourth episode of season seven of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Tim Matheson as Eric, James Widdoes as Robert, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Mason Dye as Rick Kentwood, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, David Haack as Guitar Guy, Kevin William Paul as Beta Zeta brother, Marcus Eckert as Jimmy Flannigan and Brandon Ruiter as Omega Psi brother.
"Animal House" was written by Bill Callahan and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
