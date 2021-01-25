Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, February 10, 2021

After realizing how little time Adam has left at William Penn, a sentimental Beverly decides to get more involved at the school, to Adam and Principal Ball's dismay. In order to prevent her from intervening with Senior Skip Day, Adam and Principal Ball team up to put Beverly through an intense Quaker Warden training, which ends up backfiring. (TV-PG, L)

Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill, Richard Kind as Formica Mike, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Kenny Ridwan as DAVE Kim, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Zach Callison as Corbett, Zayne Emory as JC Spink and Sarah Kaufmann as Sydney.

"Quaker Warden" was written by Erik Weiner and directed by Vern Davidson.

The Goldbergs return! Everyone's favorite '80s family is back and radder than ever. This season is bound to be historic as meddling Mama Beverly and delightful curmudgeon Murray are faced with an (almost) empty nest! Last year, eldest kid Erica decided the life of wanna-be rockstar wasn't for her, so she set her sights on heading back to school and actually trying this time. Meanwhile, Hot-tempered middle child BARRY has graduated and is ready to move on from his longtime love, Lainey Lewis, and reinvent himself in college. The only catch is that both Erica and BARRY are headed to the same school! That leaves the youngest and resident geek Adam as the only Goldberg child left in the house. Adam's year will be LEGENDARY too as he navigates life as a nerdy upperclassmen, while still facing nefarious bullies, social anxieties and maybe even the return of a "first" love he thought moved away. As Beverly zeroes her smothering powers in on her last schmoopie at home, Murray, too, will find the house eerily quiet without most of his moron kids running around. When he realizes he may have squandered the majority of their childhood sitting in his recliner, he decides to make a real effort for the first time in his life. Of course, Erica's lovable goof of a boyfriend Geoff Schwartz is back, eager to kick off the gap year he decided to take to relax and spend some quality time with his stressed out college girlfriend.

As always, rounding out the Goldberg clan is beloved grandfather Al "Pops" Solomon. Pops will remain the treasured, reliable patriarch of the Goldberg crew, steadfast in his TIMELESS wisdom, giant heart and appetite for deli to match.