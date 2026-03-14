Historic New Granada Theater Weeks Away from Reopening After 60 Years

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According to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, the Hill District's New Granada Theatre, which has been closed for roughly 60 years, is only weeks away from reopening.

"This is a project that has been underway for many, many years," said Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill CDC. "Many Hill District residents have been hopeful, so I am excited that we're going to be opening this first phase, which will be coming soon. The community will be getting a notification about that."

The theater is located along Centre Avenue, and is set to become a multi-purpose event center with a Black Box theater, a jazz recording studio, and space for education and nonprofit organizations.

"We'll also have a community meeting next week to talk in more detail," Milliones said. "It's been many years of labor, and of course, you have to be excited about that, and we're excited to move on to the next phase, as well."