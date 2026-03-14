Review: Head Trick Theatre's AGNES DE CASTRO

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In a time where stage productions seem to be getting bigger and more technical, there is something magical about watching an exceptional script brought to life through skilled performance and direction. Head Trick Theatre always manages to create unique worlds and experiences using very few sets and effects, and it’s reliably satisfying to watch. Their latest offering — Agnes de Castro by Catherine Trotter is a little-known play originally published in 1696, based on the true story of Ines de Castro of Portugal, fits this trend perfectly. This play truly has something for everyone — intrigue, murder, deception, sword fights and one of the most compelling villains this reviewer has ever seen.

Agnes de Castro is a courtier and friend of Princess Constantia, and also the unrequited love interest of the prince. Unfortunately, the prince’s affections for her have enraged Elvira (the prince’s ex), who plots with Bianca (the queen’s servant), to frame Agnes for having an affair, thus ruining her friendship with the princess. As is often the case in plays like this, things do not end well for the schemers (or anyone), but the twists and turns that bring us to a messy conclusion are equally messy and compelling.

The character of Agnes de Castro needs to seem unimpeachable of character, but also likeable, and Rosa Nguyen manages to convey these seeming contradictions very well. It’s challenging to stand out as the “good” character against a deliciously conniving villain, but Nguyen holds her own and despite how electric Rebecca Magnotta’s Elvira is. Elvira is a schemer who when her plan starts to go sideways, doubles down, much to her own detriment. Magnotta plays this part fantastically well and is magnetic to watch. She walks the line deftly between broadness and subtlety and this juxtaposition makes it all the more intriguing to see what she will try next.

Ashley Moore’s Princess Constantia has an air of regal sadness, and gives the impression that her friendship with Agnes is the only thing bringing her true happiness. Moore and Nguyen have believable chemistry together and seem like true ride-or-die friends. This production is so well-cast that everyone embodies their characters in such a way that you can’t imagine these actors ever playing anyone else. Blanche Case as Alvaro smarms around the stage and Michael Puliese as The King tries to stop the chaos set into motion by Elvira’s machinations, but even his commanding presence can’t undo everything already in motion.

Plays about palace intrigue and manipulation are not rare, but when they’re well done, they can be so satisfying. This is an excellent example of a play that’s both well-written and not so often performed that people will be tired of it. It’s wonderful to see such excellent source material handled so beautifully.

Agnes de Castro is at AS220 Black Box 95 Empire St., Providence RI.

Photo: Ashley Moore (Princess) and Rosa Nguyen (Agnes)

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