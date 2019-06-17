Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, July 7, 2019

"Joe Gatto vs. Sal Vulcano and Roselyn Sanchez vs. Ross Matthews" - The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," "The $100,000 Pyramid" features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, JULY 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

This week's hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First up, Joe Gatto competes against Sal Vulcano ("Impractical Jokers"). Next up, Roselyn Sanchez of ABC's "Grand Hotel" and television personality Ross Mathews compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michel Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive-produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.