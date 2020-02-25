Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
"Out for Blood" - New-school players attempt to take control against the old-school players in an effort to change up the game. Also, chaos ensues on Edge of Extinction when an opportunity presents itself, on SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT).
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Tyson Apostol (39)
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary. For more information on the previous seasons of SURVIVOR, please log on to www.cbs.com/survivor
