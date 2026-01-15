SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE Sets Hulu Streaming Debut

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, the biopic of music icon Bruce Springsteen, arrives January 23 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska.” Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal moment in his life and career and remains one of his most enduring works.

Jeremy Allen White plays the musician, who received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, in addition to Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Gabby Hoffmann, Stephen Graham, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, Johnny Cannizzaro, Matthew Anthony Pellicano, and more.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the top rock musicians of all time. In addition to his numerous records and tours, from 2017 to 2018 and again in 2021, Springsteen held a concert residency in New York City called Springsteen on Broadway.

Fans can also enjoy Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live and the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, now streaming on Hulu.

Photo credit: 20th Century Studios