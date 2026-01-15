Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Brings Unmatchable Energy to the Old National Centre

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MJ THE MUSICAL could be summed up in two words: jukebox musical. But that is a disservice to this powerhouse of a show. MJ THE MUSICAL has incredible intensity, depth, and intentionality that brings out the man behind the myth. It is a remarkable tribute to a true musical visionary and what makes him an enduring part of pop culture to this day.

Very few people are completely unaware of Michael Jackson. Even if they can’t think of his name, they’re almost sure to recognize his music, dance moves, or fashion. He didn’t just inform pop culture in his time. He was pop culture in his time, as evidenced by his title, King of Pop. There are already so many films, tributes, documentaries, books, and more that center on Michael Jackson. Does a musical overdo it?

That is the question that I sat down with for MJ THE MUSICAL. What else could make Michael Jackson somehow new? I enjoy a jukebox musical, I enjoy Michael Jackson, and so I expected to enjoy my experience. But I did not expect to say “wow” out loud multiple times or find myself asking if I was at a musical theater experience or at a concert. This show is incredibly unique and poignant.

Jukebox musicals often follow a person or time period or try to build a story around a collection of songs. MJ THE MUSICAL does something different. While you will hear Michael’s beloved music from multiple eras, what you really get to witness is a glimpse into his creative genius. The show follows an MTV crew who is documenting the development of the Dangerous tour. That premise alone is interesting, but it becomes much more layered as the interviews and rehearsals swing through time to show the moments and people that influenced Michael. The approach to the story grounds you in who he is as a human being first and foremost. Then you get to see how this human being became a legend.

Part of what I feel makes this production so successful is, just like Michael himself, it does not stop. Every element has clearly been planned and practiced to perfection but also “with love,” as Michael used to say. The choreography, set, costuming, hair, makeup, and vocals were all exceptional. However, the surprise for me was how some familiar favorite tunes were turned on their heads by coming at them from a new perspective.

I knew it was going to be a different show when Michael’s mom Katherine, played by Rajané Katurah, started to sing “I’ll Be There.” When I say this woman poured her heart into every song, I am not exaggerating. She was a definite standout. Beyond the vocals, though, this moment takes what is a beloved love song between a couple and makes it about mother and son. It had an added tenderness to it and brought out how Michael relied on his mom to help him find softness, joy, and love in life when he battled so much darkness.

There were quite a few singularly impactful moments, but I know for a fact I will not forget the moment when I heard the first notes of “Thriller” sung a cappella and watched MJ (Jordan Markus) become the puppet and victim of “the beast about the strike,” his father. Devin Bowles, who plays both Rob and Joseph Jackson, has the unenviable task of embodying two distinct men in the show. But he was incredible. The nuances he added to distinguish each individual made the switches both clear and sinister. Watching him play Joseph as he manipulates Michael during “Thriller” was mesmerizing and deeply sad. I never would have thought that a song which typically would be such “fun” could become one of the most tragic moments of the entire show.

I feel like I owe a debt of gratitude to Jordan Markus who plays MJ. I cannot emphasize enough how demanding this show is for every performer but especially for him. It was almost exhausting to watch, but then Jordan would still manage to be kind, quiet, and endearing after pouring every bit of his body into songs like “Beat It” and “Smooth Criminal.” I was in awe as I watched him both sing and dance like Michael while not becoming a caricature or impersonator. He simply was MJ for the night, and you could feel a modicum of what it must have felt like to watch Michael Jackson perform live. I could feel it, and the audience could certainly feel it as they gave the cast a resounding standing ovation.

I could probably go on and on about MJ THE MUSICAL for several more paragraphs, but the real point is simple: get your tickets now. Do not walk, run to the box office because you won’t want to miss this cast perform MJ THE MUSICAL from now through January 18th

