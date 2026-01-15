Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman To Unveil 98th Oscars Nominations

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-nominated performer Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will announce the 98th Oscars nominations in all 24 Academy Award categories in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The announcement will be live-streamed globally on Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu, and NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards. These films have been recognized by voters in the preliminary rounds of voting, which will be narrowed down when final voting takes place in January.

Nominations voting began on Monday, January 12, 2026, and concludes on Friday, January 16, 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches.

The shortlists in 12 categories have already been announced, with notable titles including Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, Song Sung Blue, Frankenstein, Sinners, and One Battle After Another. Check out the full list here.

Danielle Brook Photo Credit: Cécile Boko

Lewis Pullman Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix