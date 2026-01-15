Photos: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Shea's Smith Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SHREK THE MUSICAL opens on January at the Shea’s Smith Theatre, running January 15–25. Based on the beloved DreamWorks animated film, this laugh-out-loud, heartwarming musical brings a fairy tale favorite to vibrant life on stage for audiences of all ages. Check out photos below!

Featuring catchy songs, colorful characters, and a powerful message about friendship, love, and self-acceptance, Shrek the Musical flips traditional fairy tales upside down. The production follows Shrek, an unlikely hero who embarks on a journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey to rescue Princess Fiona—encountering a swamp full of unforgettable fairy-tale misfits along the way. It’s a family-friendly adventure with humor and heart that resonates with audiences young and old.

With book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, Shrek the Musical is directed by Daniel Lendzian, with choreography by Joey Bucheker and Emily Weber, and musical direction by Rebecca Kroetsch.

The production stars Nicholas Lama as Shrek, Audrianna Yates as Princess Fiona, Jake Hayes as Donkey, and Joey Bucheker as Lord Farquaad. The cast also features Dasia Cervi as the Dragon, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci as Gingy, and Corey Bieber as Pinocchio, alongside an ensemble of fairy-tale characters portrayed by Merrick Allen, Sam Crystal, Jessie Ferkin, Piper Gabel, Cody Gooley, Taylor Lee Hall, Matti LaVigne, Melanie Stang, Christopher Wagner, Finn Wahl, and Michael Wells.



Fairytale Creatures (Melanie Stang as Mama Bear, Jessie Ferkin as The Wicked Witch, Ashleigh Crisena Ricci as Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy and Corey Bieber as Pinicchio)

Jake Hayes as Donkey

Dragon and Donkey

The 3 Pigs (Merrick Allen, Cody Gooley, and Michael Wells)

Shoemaker''s Elf (Taylor Lee Hall) with Sugar Plum Fairy and Gingy (Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci)

Lord Farquaad (Joey Bucheker) and Princess Fiona (Audriana Yates)

Shrek (Nicholas Lama) and Princess Fiona (Audriana Yates)

Princess Fiona (Audriana Yates) and Shrek (Nicholas Lama)