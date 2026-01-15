Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway Bring BOOM! Back At 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last night, the Callaway sisters returned to 54 Below with the fifteenth anniversary presentation of their smash-hit sister show BOOM!. The two Tony Award nominees (Liz Callaway for Baby, and Ann Hampton Callaway for Swing!) are frequently to be found at Broadway's Living Room, either performing one of their individual solo shows or presenting a sister show, be it brand new or one from the past, but the popularity of BOOM! made this revisitation an essential. Playing to a packed house of friends, family, and fans, Ann and Liz were in their usual fabulous form, and BroadwayWorld Cabaret reviewer Gregory Fletcher was on hand with pad and pen, to report on the proceedings. Gregory's review will release later but, in the meantime, Bobby Patrick has provided us with a photographic amuse bouche of the evening. Enjoy Bobby's photos below and check back later for Gregory's review of BOOM!

BOOM! is musical directed by Alex Rybeck at the piano with Ritt Henn and Ron Tierno on bass and drums, respectively. Dan Foster is the director of the musical cabaret.

Photos by Bobby Patrick.