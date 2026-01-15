Alan Gilbert extends contract as Music Director of Royal Swedish Opera Through 2029

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alan Gilbert has renewed his contract as Music Director of the Royal Swedish Opera through the end of 2029, with the option of a further extension. Gilbert, a Grammy Award winner for Best Opera Recording, has held the post since 2021 and was named Royal Court Kapellmeister by the King of Sweden in 2022.

"Sweden is my home – it is where I live with my family, but it is also a crucial center of my musical life," Gilbert said in a statement. "Having the possibility to continue my work at the Royal Swedish Opera is incredibly important and meaningful to me, as it is here that I have found a group of musicians and colleagues who share my love of opera and my ambitions for the company."

Fredrik Lindgren, CEO of the Royal Swedish Opera, highlighted Gilbert’s role in the organization’s artistic direction. "It is with great pride and honor that I can announce the continued collaboration between the Royal Swedish Opera and Alan Gilbert," Lindgren said. "Alan’s contribution to our artistic development and musical excellence is central to our ambition to be a leading opera house." Lindgren noted that the announcement comes at the start of 2026, a landmark year marking the Royal Swedish Orchestra’s 500th anniversary and the final season in the current opera house ahead of its planned renovation and modernization.

Artistic Director Tobias Theorell echoed that sentiment, emphasizing Gilbert’s long-term impact. "It is truly wonderful news that Alan Gilbert will continue his collaboration with the Royal Swedish Opera," Theorell said. "His artistry, knowledge, and curiosity will be invaluable in the years to come as we develop new repertoire, maintain high musical standards, and deepen our engagement with audiences."

During his tenure, Gilbert has led several notable productions at the Royal Swedish Opera, including Parsifal, Wozzeck, and the company premiere of Rusalka. Reviewing Parsifal, Opera magazine wrote: "The performance was outstanding. This was Gilbert’s first Parsifal, but he guided the orchestra, soloists and chorus through the work as if he’s been doing it for years, superbly balanced throughout."

Gilbert will conduct concerts on January 17 and 18 to open the Royal Swedish Orchestra’s year-long 500th anniversary celebrations, pairing the world premiere of a newly commissioned work with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. He will return to the orchestra later in the year for an international tour in August, joined by soprano Nina Stemme, with performances scheduled in Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

In addition to his work in Stockholm, Gilbert is currently in his seventh season as Chief Conductor of Hamburg’s NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra. He previously served as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, concluding an eight-year tenure in 2017, and as Chief Conductor of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, where he now holds the title of Conductor Laureate.

Photo: Royal Swedish Opera/Henrik Halvarsson