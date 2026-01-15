Full Cast Set For Second Year of OLIVER! in the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cameron Mackintosh has announced the full London cast from 10th February for Lionel Bart's iconic musical, Oliver!, as the award-winning production enters its second year at the Gielgud Theatre in London.

The acclaimed original principal cast are all extending with the production: Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls, Avenue Q), who was nominated for an Olivier Award last year for his portrayal of Fagin, continues in the role, Ava Brennan (The Lion King, Hamilton) continues as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Henry VI, Wicked) as Bill Sikes, Aaron MacGregor (Les Misérables) as the Artful Dodger, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as Mr. Bumble, Katy Secombe (The Music Man, Les Misérables) as Widow Corney, Stephen Matthews (Strictly Ballroom, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Mr. Sowerberry/Dr. Grimwig, Jamie Birkett (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia The Party) as Mrs. Sowerberry/Mrs. Bedwin and Philip Franks (The Rocky Horror Show, Witness for the Prosecution) as Mr. Brownlow.

The role of Oliver Twist will be played by Isaac Hackett, James Miller, Thomas Newman and Jacob Sanders-Jones.

Joining the ensemble are: Julie Cloke, Will Elliott, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Victoria Hay, Jehu Josephs, Conor McFarlane, Mia Mullarkey, Erin Oliver, Jamie Tyler, Sienna Widd and Dane Young.

Continuing in the ensemble are: Adam Boardman, Lois Craig, Harry Cross, Stephen John Davis, Bethany Huckle, Bethan Keens, Danny Lane, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville, Charlie Stripp and Lochlan White.

The younger roles in Fagin's gang are shared by Titus Boniface, Nathaniel Bennett, Noelle Coker, Sebastian Castro, Liam England, Joshua Fowler, Jonah Mansell, Tristan Marwa, Tommy McGovern, Stanley Mould, Herb Muldoon, Jena Osman, Hugo Pechey, Josh Pegler, Charlie Ranganathan, Lawrence Sebastian, Eli Sesay, Sienna Sibley, Asher Swaray-Gray, Henry Thomas and Jake Weatherall.

Lionel Bart's musical masterpiece, freely adapted from Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver! tells the story of the orphaned Oliver Twist, who escapes the harsh Victorian workhouse and takes refuge in London's murky underworld with the wily gang leader Fagin and his team of resourceful pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger. He finds a friend in the kind-hearted Nancy and when he' s wrongly arrested for stealing, Oliver meets an unexpected saviour; but is happiness truly within his grasp?

With a sensational score, including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You've Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two, I'd Do Anything, Oom Pah Pah, As Long As He Needs Me and many more, the Olivier, Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece vividly brings to life Dickens' ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more.

Produced and revised by Cameron Mackintosh, Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne and co-directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy. Designed by Lez Brotherston, lighting design is by Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, new orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the original by William David Brohn; music supervision is by Graham Hurman.

Oliver! is a Cameron Mackintosh in association with Chichester Festival Theatre production.