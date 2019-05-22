Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SIREN on FREEFORM - Thursday, June 27, 2019

June 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) – Episode #2011 – “Mixed Signals”Maddie and Ben contend with how to help Ryn knowing that in order to help Elaine get better, they will need to continue the procedures on Ryn. Meanwhile, when one of the group gets sirened, there is more drive than ever to get to the bottom of how the siren song really works—further piquing the interest of the military in how Ryn can be of use to them.

“Siren” takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe (“The 5th Wave”) as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious NEW GIRL in town played by Eline Powell (“Game of Thrones”), who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola (“An American Exorcism”) stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn. Ian Verdun (“Life’s a Drag”) stars as Xander, a deep sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen (“Star Wars” Episodes II and III) as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.





Based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) is on board as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb are also attached as executive producers.