Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, April 9, 2021

In a “Shark Tank” update, season 12 entrepreneur Sarah Apgar updates us on her Baltimore, Maryland-based, fitness system.

Apr. 6, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, April 9, 2021 An ophthalmologist from Greensboro, North Carolina, catches the Sharks' eyes with her beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality. An entrepreneur from Aurora, Oregon, tries to get the "cheddar" as he shares an easy way to cut cheese with his all-in-one product. An entrepreneur from Acton, Massachusetts, tries to expand her business with her beauty organizer space saver, while two entrepreneurs from Ocean County, New Jersey, introduces their safe, reusable and effective approach to removing pet hair from clothes on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, APRIL 9 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the NEXT day on demand and on Hulu.

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 12 entrepreneur Sarah Apgar updates us on how her Baltimore, Maryland-based, fitness system designed to help you train like a hero, FitFighter, has capitalized on people's current lack of access to gyms as a result of the global pandemic with some help from her investor, Daniel Lubetzky.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Kendra Scott.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Archewell Productions Announces Netflix Series HEART OF INVICTUS Photo

Archewell Productions Announces Netflix Series HEART OF INVICTUS

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers A Broken Wing Photo

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'A Broken Wing'

VIDEO: Katharine McPhee And Kelly Clarkson Bond Over ‘American Idol’ Photo

VIDEO: Katharine McPhee And Kelly Clarkson Bond Over ‘American Idol’

VIDEO: The Fratellis Perform Need a Little Love on THE LATE LATE SHOW Photo

VIDEO: The Fratellis Perform 'Need a Little Love' on THE LATE LATE SHOW


From This Author TV Scoop