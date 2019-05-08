Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, May 10, 2019

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 17th season FRIDAY, MAY 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Journalist Michael Lewis is the top-of-show interview guest. Cal. Rep. Tim Ryan is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are policy commentator Nayyera Haq, political commentator Van Jones and columnist Matt Lewis.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER has been renewed through 2020.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.





