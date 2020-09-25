Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, October 8, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"The Prize Magnet" - Host Elizabeth Banks can't stop the WHAMMY as contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS on "Press Your Luck," THURSDAY, OCT. 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Elizabeth is joined by contestants Andre Jones (hometown: Queens Creek, Arizona), Candice Ivy (hometown: Chandler, Arizona) and Scott Willis (hometown: Ruckersville, Virginia). Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million."Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer; and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman are also executive producers.Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies, and labels in over 30 countries. Fremantle produces more than 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 60 formats and air 450 programs a year worldwide. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. Fremantle is also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 300 million subscribers across 1,400 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms.Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content, and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.

