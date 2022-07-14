Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022

8:00-9:00 p.m. – PRESS YOUR LUCK: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying Part II” (404)

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022 Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS and avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash prizes. (TV-PG) Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington).

"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher STAKES as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Watch a featurette here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop

... (read more about this author)

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Plus, watch highlights of the guest-stars from this season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 20, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 20, 2022! Six of the series’ favorite all-stars—including Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz—return to dance with the Top Six on the all-new “Starry Starry Night” episode. Watch a recent performance now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 20, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 20, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Watch highlights from the current season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Monday, July 18, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on BEAT SHAZAM, airing on FOX on Monday, July 18, 2022! Hosted by Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Watch highlights from the series now!