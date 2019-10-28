Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, November 14, 2019
11/14/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Reverend Jax asks Arthur to watch the church for him. As parishioners come to him with their escalating problems, Arthur believes he can best help them with his reason rather than with the ways of the church. Jax also asks Wayne to pick up a loopy Adams from the hospital after her mysterious surgery.
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
