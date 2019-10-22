Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, November 5, 2019





11/05/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When Kapoor introduces a patient to Iggy's PTSD group, a creative treatment plans causes turmoil. Meanwhile, Sharpe discovers a long-kept secret regarding a patient that leads to trouble for Max and the board.In the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one of "New Amsterdam," medical director Dr. Max Goodwin must grieve the death of someone close to him while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add his new responsibilities as a father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max has to wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But, "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, he's able to find hope in the most hopeless of places."New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.David Schulner and Peter Horton to executive produce season two along with Michael Slovis and David Foster. "New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.