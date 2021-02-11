Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 23, 2021

It's not all fun and games when Paul wants to crash Denise and Alicia's neighborhood Spades match, so they teach him about the cultural and racial significance of the game. Meanwhile, Santi, Johan and Bow learn about DIVORCE after watching a movie, so Harrison tries to teach them that DIVORCE can be cool on ABC's "mixed-ish." (TV-PG, L)

Guest starring is John Gemberling as Griff.

"My Prerogative" was written by Emilia Serrano and directed by Anton Cropper.

From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.