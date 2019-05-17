Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, June 6, 2019
"X Box Glimpse Spotlight" - When Heather and Tim get an emergency text from Samantha to pick her up in the middle of the night, they try not to freak out so she'll still think they're the "cool" parents. Also, at the circus, Tim endures an embarrassing public situation; John accidentally walks in on Jen breastfeeding the baby; and Greg and Matt get competitive over their children's accomplishments, on LIFE IN PIECES, Thursday, June 6 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
LIFE IN PIECES is a comedy about ONE BIG HAPPY family and their sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.
Of the three siblings, middle child Matt has finally married his true love, Colleen, and they are determined to have a child of their own no matter what it takes. The coddled youngest brother, Greg, and his wife, Jen, are struggling to find the balance between work, raising their toddler and preparing for their second child. The eldest, Heather, and her husband, Tim, have their hands full with three children and daughter-in-law who all live with them. Their parents are Joan, the family's adoring matriarch who would do anything for her kids - as long as she agrees with it - and John, the gregarious patriarch who's searching for ways to spend more time with his family.
As the family's lives unfold in four short stories each week, they try to savor these little pieces of time that flash by but stay with you forever, because these moments add up to what life's all about.
