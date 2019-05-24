Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, June 13, 2019
"Four Short Fairy Tales" - When Tim gets a toupee, THE FAMILY tries their best to hide their horrified reactions. Also, Jen fights for face time with her boss when she returns to work after maternity leave; Joan decides to retire but gets cold feet; and Greg and Matt build a playhouse for the kids, on LIFE IN PIECES, Thursday, June 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
LIFE IN PIECES is a comedy about ONE BIG HAPPY family and their sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.
Of the three siblings, middle child Matt has finally married his true love, Colleen, and they are determined to have a child of their own no matter what it takes. The coddled youngest brother, Greg, and his wife, Jen, are struggling to find the balance between work, raising their toddler and preparing for their second child. The eldest, Heather, and her husband, Tim, have their hands full with three children and daughter-in-law who all live with them. Their parents are Joan, the family's adoring matriarch who would do anything for her kids - as long as she agrees with it - and John, the gregarious patriarch who's searching for ways to spend more time with his family.
As the family's lives unfold in four short stories each week, they try to savor these little pieces of time that flash by but stay with you forever, because these moments add up to what life's all about.
