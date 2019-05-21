Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, June 6, 2019





MALCOLM GOODWIN DIRECTS THE EPISODE - After consuming the brain of the ultimate matchmaker, Liv (Rose McIver) is determined to find the perfect match for Major (Robert Buckley). Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) will stoop to any level to protect himself. Lastly, Don E (Bryce Hodgson) contemplates an interesting offer. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star. Malcolm Goodwin directed the episode written by Joshua Levy & Prathi Srinivasan (#506). Original airdate 6/6/2019.In season 5 of iZOMBIE, our heroes try to keep the peace in the zombie state that is New Seattle, but with starving zombies on one side, and terrified humans on the other, they'll have their work cut out for them. Liv faces off with the U.S. military trying to prevent her from bringing the sick and dying into Seattle to give them a lifesaving scratch.Major, now the head of Fillmore Graves, has to worry about dissent in the ranks dissatisfied with his warmhearted treatment of humans. Peyton, still the acting mayor, will use her power to attempt to make the rest of the world see Seattle as something other than a lawless wasteland. Ravi will work tirelessly on a cure that may be the only thing that can stave off widespread violence.And through it all, Liv and Clive will continue to solve the murder cases that come across Clive's desk, the murders themselves becoming more and more tied to the societal breakdown taking place all around them.