Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Tuesday, May 24, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – HOLEY MOLEY: “Pepe’s Ransom Plan Continues” (408)
Down at the fishing hole and all the way to the Full Mooney, a new crop of competitors take a swing at the infamous HOLEY MOLEY course in hopes of emerging victorious. Meanwhile, Pepe the KING Prawn and Stephen Curry form an unlikely friendship; and later, dreams come true on Holeywood as one competitor leaves with a golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.
Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when THE MUPPETS favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
