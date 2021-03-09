Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Tuesday, March 9, 2021

"Grey's Anatomy" picks up where the previous episode of "Station 19" left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect. (TV-14, S)

Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.