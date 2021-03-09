Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop.
"Grey's Anatomy" picks up where the previous episode of "Station 19" left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect. (TV-14, S) Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop. Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.