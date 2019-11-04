Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 21, 2019
"Let's All Go to the Bar" - Jo becomes a safe haven volunteer and gets a call that a baby has been dropped off at Station 19. Meanwhile, Meredith moves forward with her LIFE AFTER facing the medical board. Jackson takes a big step in his budding romance with Vic, while Bailey and Amelia swap pregnancy updates on the fall finale of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Jasmine Guy as Gemma Larson, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Alex Landi as Nico Kim and Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm.
"Let's All Go to the Bar" was written by Kiley Donovan and directed by Kevin McKidd.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
