Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, February 13, 2020

"Save the Last Dance for Me" - DeLuca can't figure out what's going on with his incurable patient Suzanne and he turns to a diagnostics genius, Dr. Riley from UCSF, for help. Bailey checks in on Joey, a foster kid that Ben brought into Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, Amelia is getting the results of her paternity test and Jo confronts her about how she is treating Link on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, FEB. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, Sarah Rafferty as Suzanne, Lindy Booth as Hadley, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn, Shannon Wilcox as Irene, Shoshannah Stern as Lauren Riley, Ava DeVoe as Matty, Noah Gerry as Joey, Vivian Nixon as Hannah, Devin Way as Blake Simms, Payton Silver as Dr. Knox, Sylvia Kwan as Mabel Tseng and George Gerdes as Norman.

"Save the Last Dance for Me" was written by Tameson Duffy and directed by Jesse Williams.

"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.