Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, November 15, 2019
"Practicum?!" - When Evan starts to behave more like a typical eighth-grader, Jessica worries that his future as doctor-president may be in danger. Meanwhile, Eddie has decided on Allen Iverson as his "hero" subject for an essay, sending Louis on a mission to prove that he's just as worthy of that title, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, NOV. 15 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is David Goldman as Principal Hunter.
"Practicum?!" was written by Aaron Ho and directed by Angela Tortu.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
