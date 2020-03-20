Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
"Silkworm" - After a former counter-intelligence officer is caught leaking classified information to a foreign government and attacks his former partners, the team must track him down before he escapes the country, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
