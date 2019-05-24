Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELEMENTARY on CBS - Thursday, June 13, 2019

"Red Light, Green Light" - An explosion at a traffic stop puts Holmes and Watson on two separate tracks of investigation as they try to determine whether THE ATTACK was gang-related or a terrorist attack. Also, Holmes and Watson suspect there is more for them to discover regarding the recent attack on someone within their inner circle, on ELEMENTARY, Thursday, June 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jonny Lee Miller directed the episode.

ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as Detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD's most impossible cases.

Initially sober companion and client, Holmes and Watson's relationship evolved into a symbiotic professional investigative partnership. Once the top homicide consultants for Captain Thomas Gregson, they worked regularly alongside Detective Marcus Bell before Holmes' false confession to a murder he did not commit forced them to move to London. Holmes and Watson forge new careers in England as consultants for Scotland Yard until they receive news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

As Holmes' stateside legal trouble threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach waits on the horizon to test their limits.