Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DUNCANVILLE on FOX - Sunday, June 26, 2022
DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, June 26 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Duncan gets a job and starts contributing to the household budget, believing he's now entitled to be THE HEAD of the family. Meanwhile, Jack wants to impress his dad and prove he has control over his household in the all-new "Moneyballs" season finale episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, June 26 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
From Emmy Award winners Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls...but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister.
Duncan's mom, ANNIE (Poehler), a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away FROM ruining his life and will do anything to stop him FROM doing so. Duncan's father, JACK (Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell), husband to Annie, is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who's determined to be a better dad than THE ONE he had. He's constantly posting wonderful things about his family on Facebook and annoyed that his kids won't friend him.
Duncan's 12-year-old sister, KIMBERLY (Riki Lindhome), is awkward, emotional and can hold grudges forever, while waiting patiently for revenge. She's all emotions all the time and nobody's problems are bigger than hers. JING (Joy Osmanski), Duncan's six-year-old sister, likes to shout "Watch me!" before executing the world's slowest cartwheel.
Duncan hangs with his friend and class clown, BEX (Betsy Sodaro), his stylish and swaggy friend, YANGZI (Yassir Lester), and his reckless, UNSUPERVISED friend, WOLF (Zach Cherry). MIA (Emmy Award nominee Rashida Jones) is Duncan's on-again, off-again crush, who never met a cause to which she wouldn't dedicate her life, and MR. MITCH (Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa), is their cool teacher/guidance counselor/occasional school nurse.
In the Season Three premiere, Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star's private island, only to end up HUNTED in a viral event for charity. Other Season Three stories include Duncan finding a knife and becoming the school's alpha; Jack getting jealous of Annie's "work husband"; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal, if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; Annie helps reform her no-good brother, Stan (returning guest star Jason Schwartzman), until he starts dating Annie's much older neighbor; and Duncan and Mia's first kiss.
DUNCANVILLE is produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and FOX Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produce the series with executive producer DAVE Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.
