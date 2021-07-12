Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, July 26, 2021

Actor and comedian David Koechner spills that he asks many questions on a first date and is looking for kindness in a woman. David asks the contestants to describe themselves in one sound while Michael Bolton performs a witty rendition of "To Make You Feel My Love."Meanwhile, Rashad Jennings, NFL running back and winner of "Dancing with the Stars" season 24, describes his ideal woman as goofy enough to laugh at herself. Rashad reveals he is studying to be a therapist and asks the woman to give relationship advice. Michael Bolton sings "Fly Me to the Moon" to help the women guess Rashad's identity.Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.